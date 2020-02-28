Rawang man works part-time as road cleaner to feed stray cats abandoned by owners

Former human resources executive Mohamad Azhar Alias works part-time as a road cleaner so he can afford to feed stray cats. — Picture from Facebook/Azhar Rawang Sejati

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A man took on a second job working as a part-time road cleaner, just to have a little bit of extra income to feed stray cats.

Mohamad Azhar Alias started as a cleaner last June to subsidise his income from a baking business which he co-owned with his wife, to allow his routine of feeding strays which began in February 2018.

The 43-year-old focuses on the immediate vicinity of Templer Park Interchange, Rawang and its surrounding areas along his route.

“I was working as an executive at the Human Resource Department previously until 2005 before resigning and joined my wife’s baking business in 2008,” said Azhar.

Speaking to Malay daily Harian Metro, Azhar said when he first started the baking business, the earnings could still sustain feeding stray cats.

“But lately the business had dropped and I decided to work part-time so that I can continue to feed the cats especially those abandoned at the highway.”

Azhar said initially his wife Samsida Mohd Ali, 50, did not agree that he worked as a cleaner.

“She asked me to look for other jobs as I used to work in an office.

“She was worried I could not get used to it but the main reason I chose to work at the highway was due to its flexible hours,” adding that he spent about RM1,500 monthly just for feeding supplies.

Azhar allocates about 3.5kg of cat food daily at each of the highway stops.

“Normally I would place the cat food in a container so that it does not dirty the area.

“I am happy that I am able to help the stray cats.”