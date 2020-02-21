Adorable Japanese toddler melts hearts online with awesome skateboarding skills (VIDEO)

Ishizuka is a little Tony Hawk in the making. — Pictures via Instagram/r.i1116

PETALING JAYA, Feb 21 — Rita Ishizuka is only three years old but he’s already an online star thanks to his slick skateboarding skills.

The toddler from Hokkaido, Japan has garnered more than 50,000 followers on his Instagram page with videos of him performing various skateboarding tricks.

In one popular clip, the adorable sportsman is seen sliding down a ramp, landing on his skateboard, and descending down some stairs.

Feeling proud of his achievement, Ishizuka giggles and shows off a cheeky expression to the camera.

He is then seen leaping over a raised bar and landing perfectly on his skateboard.

Ishizuka was recently featured on Tokyo-based vlogger Luis Mora’s YouTube channel which documented Ishizuka’s everyday life as a budding skateboarder.

The talented youngster comes from a family of skaters and often practices his moves with his older brothers Yuta and Takuya.

Early photos from Ishizuka’s Instagram show him trying his hand at the sport even when he was still wearing onesies and chewing on a pacifier.

Ishizuka's remarkable flair for skateboarding has won praise on Instagram and many couldn’t stop gushing over his cute antics.

“He’s going to be a legend, for sure,” said @aliice.sch.

“Little man is progressing so quickly!” wrote @yan__eric.