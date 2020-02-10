Rapid KL and KTM Berhad amuse social media users with flirty conversation on Facebook

What started out as a Facebook post criticising passengers who eat and drink on board their vehicles soon turned into an attempt at courtship for Rapid KL. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Thanks to the power of social media, it seems as though the official social media account for the Rapid KL public transportation system has finally found its “one true love.”

After uploading a social awareness post on Facebook about commuters eating while onboard its service, another organisation with similar interests reacted to Rapid KL’s post which sparked a long and rather flirty conversation.

Uploaded last week on Thursday, Rapid KL shared a photo of the mess created by someone who was eating onboard public transport, sarcastically encouraging more people to do it.

Obviously angered and disappointed by the passenger’s apparent lack of consideration for the no eating or drinking rule, KTM Berhad joined in on the comments section as it also voiced its displeasure about passengers like these.

KTM Berhad and Rapid KL chatting each other up in the comments section. — Screengrab via Facebook/Rapid KL

“This must be the same person who ate on the KTM commuter,” said KTM Berhad.

Seeing as though both organisations focus their services on public transport, KTM’s comment seemed like a harmless acknowledgement about Rapid KL’s frustration.

It soon turned into a full-on effort at courtship, however, as the social media administrator’s for both pages filled the comments section with their typically Malaysian pick-up lines.

“I’m not sure if it’s the same person. But what’s important is that we’re still together right?” said Rapid KL.

To which KTM reciprocated by saying “you’ll always be in my heart”, as the wooing between the pair continued to intensify.

“I’m touched to hear that. Don’t forget about our date tomorrow at The Alley okay?” said Rapid KL, signing off with a kiss.

The flirting intensifies. — Screengrab via Facebook/Rapid KL

Rapid KL then took things to another level as it asked if it should bring along an engagement party to the date.

As things intensified and Rapid KL’s post began to attract more attention from social media users, Rapid KL then asked them to comment somewhere else and give it and KTM some space to “chat”.

Rapid KL’s post has since garnered over 3,500 likes and over 400 shares on Facebook, as many social media users were amused by the odd and flirtatious conversation between Rapid KL and KTM Berhad.

Social media users were entertained by Rapid KL and KTM Berhad’s antics. — Screengrab via Facebook/Rapid KL

Many users were delighted at the fact that the two administrators were so friendly and playfully dramatic with one another, while others were hoping that the two organisations end up merging providing them with discounted fares.

“Drama title: I left my love on the train,” wrote one user.

“Don’t forget to invite all us social media users for a free ride during the wedding!” wrote another user.

Sani Express joining in on the public transport conversation. — Screengrab via Facebook/Rapid KL

Social media users weren’t the only ones to join in on the conversation either as local interstate bus service Sani Express Sdn Bhd tried to slide in and steal Rapid KL’s attention.

“Sorry, I missed the train because I was riding the bus. Please note that the roads are extremely jammed during peak hours,” said Sani Express.

“But anyway, our dimensions aren’t the same. You go as long as six wagons, while I only have one. Maybe our love isn’t blessed.”

While some were charmed by Sani Express chiming in, KTM Berhad didn’t take to kindly to a third wheel as it said that the date with Rapid KL was now cancelled.