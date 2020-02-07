This Chap Goh Meh, strike a pose with that orange and post on social media to find your partner

Chap Goh Meh is a centuries-old tradition whereby single women toss mandarin oranges inscribed with their name and telephone number into lakes or rivers in the hope of finding their Mr Right. – Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― If you are single and thinking of tossing oranges into a lake to find your perfect partner during Chap Goh Meh, here’s a 21st century alternative.

Use social media.

Feng shui master Jessie Lee has suggested those who are keen to find their other half can also take advantage of the social media by posting a photo of themselves with a mandarin orange.

“In that case the mandarin oranges would not go to waste and the lakes won’t be littered,” she said.

According to Lee, the orange-tossing ritual became common in the era where there were no social media, internet or even mobile phones to connect with one another.

Hence, Lee said people used to gather on the final day of the Chinese New Year where single women tossed mandarin oranges to the lake or river as a sign that they were available.

“Therefore, those who wish to find a new partner using the ritual, can become more creative and take photos of themselves with mandarin oranges before posting it on their social media.

“But if you want to keep the traditions alive, you can go ahead and do it the ancient way,” she added.

Known as the Chinese Valentine’s Day, Chap Goh Meh is an ancient tradition where single women toss mandarin oranges to lakes or rivers in the hope of finding their true love.

Although the ritual may sound quite simple to do, feng shui analysis seems to have a set of rules to increase your chance of finding the right partner.

Lee said the general happiness star will be facing south-west tomorrow and advised one to face south-west when tossing the mandarin oranges into the lake, river or sea.

She also noted that this year’s Chap Goh Meh falls on an “abundant day” where everything will volume up and chances are you will get more in return.

For an even greater impact, Lee said the best times to toss the oranges are between 9am and 11am, 1pm and 3pm as well as 9pm and 11pm.

She also advised to be cautious and avoid going to places that are not crowded.

“I don’t recommend going to a lake or river and toss oranges late at night where nobody else is around,” she said.

Feng shui orange-tossing guide to increase your chance of finding the right man on Chap Goh Meh. – Graphic by Ravindran V. Supramaniam

Lee also highlighted that those born under the animal signs of Rooster, Ox and Monkey would benefit the most on Chap Goh Meh this year.

She also noted that Chap Goh Meh this year falls on the Snake day which clashes with those who were born in the year of the Pig.

Due to the clashes, Lee said this year’s ritual may not be as effective for Pig zodiac sign, but that there was no harm giving it a shot.

“If you want to join in the fun, those born in the year of the Pig can still go for the ritual but can ask their friends to help toss the mandarin oranges,” she said.

Dating back to centuries ago, Chap Goh Meh ― which means “fifteenth night” in Hokkien dialect ― is said to have originated from the southern part of China from the 19th century.

Traditionally, the orange tossing ceremony was practised among single women who were hoping that their “Mr Right” would pick up the oranges they throw.

The trend today is to write wishes on the fruit before tossing them in, and is not limited to single women looking for partners.