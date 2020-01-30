Meet ‘Meow Meow’, the new grumpy cat that’s even angrier than her precursor

Meow Meow has an uncanny resemblance to the original Grumpy Cat who died last May. — Picture via Instagram/the_cat_named_meowmeow

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Cat lovers take note — there’s a new grumpy cat to follow on social media.

Hailing from Taiwan, Meow Meow has a striking resemblance to the original Grumpy Cat, who died in May last year at the age of seven.

Appearing on Instagram three days ago, the long-haired feline with a permanent scowl has already struck the hearts of many cat lovers with comments calling her the new Grumpy Cat due to her similarity to the well-loved internet sensation.

The frowny cat’s Instagram account has so far garnered close to 6,000 followers in three days.

Meow Meow’s owner, who is only known as Clare, told Bored Panda that the cat pairs her moody expression with elegance and class.

Clare also said she met the feline at an old pet shop and when she found out that her ex-owner abandoned her for some unknown reason, she and her younger brother decided to adopt the cat.

Despite looking furious, Clare said Meow Meow is super sweet.

Just like any other kitties, Meow Meow is also a picky eater and only eats her favourite canned cat food.

Clare also revealed that her grumpy cat wakes her up every day by massaging her using her fluffy paws.

“After the meal, she washes herself and jumps onto one of her favourite places near the windows to watch the birds.

“Sometimes she even draws the curtains all by herself just to sit down and get a better look,” said Clare.