Malaysian engineering diploma grad gives up studies to run late father’s burger stall and help ease family’s burdens

Nurul A’in’s burger stall that is open every day and located in front of 7-Eleven, Bukit Antarabangsa. — Picture via Twitter/@ainlighteye

PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — At 24, Nurul A’in Azman is working hard at running her late father’s burger stall.

Nurul A’in, who graduated with a diploma in engineering from a polytechnic in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan recently tweeted about her burger stall where she asked people to come and try the food.

Hai. Nama saya A'in. Saya pelajar lulusan Dip Kej Awam. Tapi sekrg saya bekerja sbg penjual burger. Ye. Saya tahu. Takde kena mengena langsung dgn awam. Tapi ini lah lubuk rezeki saya. Boleh tlg saya sebarkan rasa kesedapan burger saya kepada semua? Rt je 😘 pic.twitter.com/4Q0xcCaftk — ع (@ainlighteye) January 17, 2020

She told MStar that she wanted to focus on helping her family rather than pursue her education in the same field.

Her need to work at her dad’s stall started when her father, Azman Mohamad Nor died from a bacterial stomach infection on February 28 two years ago.

Subsequently, she and her younger siblings took turns to look after her mother, Solehah Abdul Bab, 56 and her 35-year-old elder sister, who has autism.

“When I finished my studies, dad was sick at that time so I would help out in the stall. But after he passed away, I took over the stall,” she added.

The burger stall, according to Nurul A’in, is located in front of the 7-Eleven in Bukit Antarabangsa and sells a variety of burgers including lamb burger, Camel Burger and Roti John.

Datang la singgah kedai saya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wJGIq0LdLf — ع (@ainlighteye) September 24, 2019

Nurul A’in is also assisted by her step-sister and a worker who manages the stall from 5.30pm right up till 12.30am.

She added that no matter what hardships she had to endure, she has taken it as a responsibility to her family.

“I also have to sacrifice my time with friends as spending time with them is now a rarity. I would need to close my stall first before I am able to see them,” she added.

Nurul A’in expressed her gratitude towards social media users who have shared her post, and hoped more people would support her burger business.