You can stay in a ‘Godfather’-themed suite at this Paramount hotel in Dubai

Paramount Hotel Dubai will open next year. — Handout via AFP

DUBAI, Dec 3 — A touch of Hollywood is coming to Dubai with the opening of a Paramount Pictures hotel next year.

The glittering city of superlatives is set to roll out the red carpet in January for the opening of the Paramount Hotel Dubai, the first for the brand in the Middle East.

Film buffs will appreciate the hotel’s nod to American cinema. The tower’s 823 rooms are grouped under three themes: Scene and Stage Guest Rooms; Premiere Suites; and Paramount Suites, all of which take inspiration from Paramount Pictures movies.

Guests can recreate moments in cinematic history with stays in Godfather, Gatsby and Carol Lombard-themed suites.

The mixed-use development project also features 1,140 serviced residences.

Amenities include the private movie theatre, “Paramount Screening Room,” a stage for “live” acts, fitness centres and swimming pools.

Dining options are distinctly Californian, with Pacific Groove serving up grilled seafood, woodfired steaks, fresh salads and a raw bar.

The hotel speakeasy, Flashback, steps back to old Hollywood with classic movie posters and craft cocktails.

Overall, the hotel will feature a dozen restaurants and bars. — AFP-Relaxnews