Celebrities who launched beauty brands in 2019

Singer/actress Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York May 6, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 2 — The celebrity beauty space is getting crowded, but that didn't stop a host of new famous faces from entering the fray this year. We take a look back at the stars who launched their own beauty brands in 2019.

Lady Gaga

Superstar Lady Gaga caused a sensation when she unveiled her “Haus Laboratories” beauty brand in July after months of speculation. Her first-ever collection, which went on sale via Amazon in September, offered fans makeup kits containing lip gloss, lip liner and all-over colour, but the label has since branched out into eye liner and reusable stickers.

Millie Bobby Brown

Actress Millie Bobby Brown made her first foray into the beauty business in August with “Florence By Mills,” a cruelty-free and vegan-certified brand spanning skincare and makeup. Aimed at Generation Z beauty lovers, the initial range included nine skincare essentials and four makeup products, priced from US$10-34 (RM42-142).

Tracee Ellis Ross

Actress and TV host Tracee Ellis Ross unveiled big beauty plans in September, with the launch of her haircare brand ‘Pattern.' The label specialises in products for people with curly, coily and textured hair, with a debut collection spanning shampoo, three targeted conditioners, a leave-in conditioner and two hair serums.

Victoria Beckham

Former Spice Girl and fashion mogul Victoria Beckham launched her long-awaited Victoria Beckham Beauty brand in September, specialising in cruelty-free, “clean beauty” solutions spanning makeup and skincare.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner wasn't exactly an unknown name in the beauty industry at the start of 2019 -- her Kylie Cosmetics makeup brand is a cult favorite. However, the entrepreneur branched out into skincare in May, when she announced the launch of a new “Kylie Skin” venture focusing on cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free skincare suitable for all skin types. — AFP-Relaxnews