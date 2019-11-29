Have a ball with Beyonce decorations this holiday season

Newly dropped Beyonce Christmas baubles — Images courtesy of Beyonce via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 — She sings, she dances and now she adorns Christmas trees. Queen B has just unveiled a huge range of fashion and accessories for the end-of-year festivities, a range that offers plenty of gift ideas for fans of the singer, but also decorations that will bring the artist to life in your Christmas tree.

Christmas is coming and so is Black Friday: Two good reasons to try out new seasonal decoration ideas. If you are stumped for inspiration for your tree, look no further than Beyonce. The former lead singer of Destiny's Child has just unveiled a fashion and accessories collection that will surely rule this Yule.

Among the home decoration ideas, fans will be eager to get their hands on a series of Christmas baubles that will confer glory on their conifers. First up are two Beyonce ball ornaments, one showing the musician in her prime, the other looking back on the sweet face of a child.

But that's not all. There is also a fierce-looking panther's head, a clenched manicured fist, and a bee representing the artist's totem animal. Finally, the illustrious Egyptian queen, Nefertiti, adds a mysterious historical dimension to the range.

This past July, Queen B brought out her album The Lion King: The Gift, which was freely inspired by Disney's musical film.

Beyonce has been nominated in several categories for the next Grammy Awards, which will be held on January 26 in Los Angeles.

Explore the Beyonce collection here. — AFP-Relaxnews