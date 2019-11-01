The best pieces from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for Ikea

A table from the Markerad collection by Ikea and Virgil Abloh. — Picture courtesy of Ikea via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 — The wait is almost over: after months of teasers, the Markerad collaboration between the Swedish furniture giant and fashion designer Virgil Abloh (of Louis Vuitton and his own label Off-White) is hitting stores. Here’s a selection of pieces from the collection, which was designed for young adults and those moving into their first apartment.

An ‘elevated’ chair

“It’s about elevating the anonymous, everyday icons that we use without noticing. When we put a doorstop on one of the legs of an ordinary chair we create something unexpected — an interruption.”

Fans of the designer will also find this off-kilter spirit in a concave prism mirror that creates a “visual distortion.”

Tools are for fools

Besides the chair, among the other beech pieces is a table — clearly inspired by 1950s Scandinavian design — whose legs just click into place. While there’s no need for the iconic Ikea allen key, Abloh took the opportunity to create his own version of the Swedish brand’s toolbox by slapping the word “homework” on it.

A black and white rug from the Markerad collection by Ikea and Virgil Abloh. — Picture courtesy of Ikea via AFP-Relaxnews

Don’t forget your receipt

Even in a collection where pretty much every item is a flagship piece, it’s hard to ignore the rug in the image of the store’s distinctive receipt. “The receipt is a trademark in itself that has been transformed into art. I think that this rug can just as easily be on a floor or hung on a wall-in both scenarios, the rug highlights the entire story which Ikea embodies,” said Abloh.

Sculptural bags

The famous blue reusable shopping bag that has become another Ikea mainstay, and by extension an everyday staple, has been turned into a piece of art. With a new tan shade, the bag bears the word “sculpture” in quotes.

Charged-up Mona Lisa

In an obvious homage to Leonardo da Vinci on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of his death, a double-scale, backlit version of his most famous painting features a USB port allowing the mysterious Mona Lisa to charge your devices.

And let’s not forget...

A glass-door cabinet with a red “nail” driven through it, a shaggy green rug stamped with the words “Wet Grass”, a pinewood daybed and a clock bearing the word “Temporary”.