Malaysian Red Crescent’s charity golf tournament returns, apartment and car up for grabs

Low Yat Group area director Steven LY Chong, Malaysian Red Crescent KL chairman Datuk Dr Noordin Ab Razak and fundraising chairman Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz the at Tasik Puteri Golf and Country Club in Rawang. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

RAWANG, October 24 — In a bid to fund its daily humanitarian operations, Malaysian Red Crescent Kuala Lumpur (MRCKL) has joined hands with property developer Low Yat Group to bring back its charity golf tournament on November 16 at Tasik Puteri Golf and Country Club in Rawang.

The aim will be to raise the much-needed funds for their daily activities, which include ambulance services, first aid training, as well as humanitarian aid and disaster management.

As a member of the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies, MRCKL has also been providing aid to many causes, both domestically and abroad.

MRCKL fundraising chairman Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz said they initiated the annual charity golf tournament in 2014 to help boost the society’s operations.

“The society is in need of funds to maintain its operations, conduct first aid training, render aid during natural disasters in Kuala Lumpur and also to be ready in the time of need for public events.

“It will also be beneficial in the running of our activities, which include organising and providing first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training,” he said.

Khairul added that the CPR training prepares their volunteers to be ready for any natural disasters within Kuala Lumpur, and when they are called upon to assist in international emergencies.

Members of Malaysian Red Crescent Kuala Lumpur and Low Yat Group give a thumbs up to the upcoming charity golf tournament at Tasik Puteri Golf and Country Club in Rawang. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

He also expressed his gratitude towards the Low Yat Group for offering their property Tasik Puteri Golf and Country Club as the official venue of the tournament.

Apart from that, the property developer has also pledged an apartment unit in the Perdana Park @ Rawang worth about RM320,000 as the hole-in-one prize on Hole 17.

Low Yat Group area director (Bukit Bintang Properties) Steven LY Chong said giving back to the society has long been a part of the group’s philosophy, and they are delighted to be part of the charity golf tournament.

“Tasik Puteri Golf and Country Club will set the stage for an exciting golf tournament to assist MRCKL achieve its fund-raising target,” he added.

Participants of the tournament will be vying for prizes offered in the A, B and C medal divisions, the overall champion’s challenge trophy, novelty prizes and attractive lucky draw prizes.

Additional hole-in-one prizes up for grabs include a Mazda 2 on Hole 8 and a Taylormade M6 golf set that comes with an M6 driver worth about RM9,000 sponsored by MST Golf on Hole 3.

Other event sponsors include MPI Generali Titoni, Srixon, HL Golf & Turf Equipment, J-Golf and Federal Hotels International.

Expecting a full-field tournament with 120 players, Khairul, who is also the tournament organising committee chairman said they have set a target value of RM50,000 to be raised from the one-day event.

“We call on the golfing enthusiasts to join us for a worthy cause and a memorable day.”

Slated to kick off at 8am on November 16, the participation fee to the tournament is at RM350 per player (individual) and RM3,000 per flight (corporate).

For registration or further inquiries, call Johan at 012-655 0940/ 03-6034 4722 or email [email protected] .