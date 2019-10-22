Burberry launches its new puffer jacket collection with an online game, ‘B Bounce’

Visitors to the Burberry site, seen here in a screengrab, can play ‘B Bounce’ by Burberry. — Picture courtesy of Burberry

LONDON, Oct 22 — Burberry wants its fashion fans to reach for the moon.

The British luxury fashion brand has made its first foray into the online gaming world with “B Bounce”, an interactive experience that marks the launch of the label’s new puffer jacket collection. The game is now live on Burberry.com, and can also be played on a super-size screen at the Burberry London flagship store.

“We have experimented with gaming in China, but B Bounce is our first playful extension into this format to entertain and connect with our new, younger consumers around the world,” explained Mark Morris, senior vice president of Digital Commerce at Burberry. “We know that they are living in an increasingly gamified environment both online and offline and we are excited that they can join the Burberry community — and explore our new puffer collection — in this way.”

B Bounce sees players don supercharged Thomas Burberry monogram puffer jackets to race a deer-shaped character to the moon, bouncing their way upwards from platform to platform and collecting gold TB logos and drones along the way.

The virtual game has real-life benefits, with Burberry dishing out prizes to competing players, ranging from a real jacket from the brand’s new puffer collection (available to players in the UK, US, Canada, China, Japan and Korea), to custom-made GIFs and virtual outerwear.

Fashion brands are increasingly turning to games, both for creative inspiration and as a quirky channel for engaging with shoppers. Back in April, the luxury Italian house of Moschino unveiled an apparel collaboration with the iconic video game franchise The Sims, while February saw the toy company Lego and the social media platform Snapchat partner up on an empty London fashion store dubbed the “Lego Wear Virtual Boutique”, selling a limited-edition Lego Wear fashion line. Puma has channelled the famous Rubik’s Cube with its newest collection, a collaboration with Rubik’s Brand that launches globally this November. — AFP-Relaxnews