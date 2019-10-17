The Vatican launches a smart, connected e-rosary to help people pray

The Vatican launches the eRosary, a smart rosary to help people pray. — Picture courtesy of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network

ROME, Oct 17 — To help young people whose daily lives are saturated with technological interactions learn how to pray, the Vatican has launched a smart and smartphone-connected eRosary.

In 2019, phones, computers, watches, and even microwaves are powered by smart technology, so why not a rosary, too? On Tuesday, the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network launched a connected rosary designed to help people “pray for peace in the world” and contemplate the Gospel.

The Click To Pray eRosary can be worn as a bracelet and activated when the wearer (or holder) makes the sign of the cross. It can be synchronised with its companion app which gives users access to an audio guide, images, and “personalised content about praying the rosary”.

Click To Pray Community, we have very good news to share with you... Today we have launched our smart rosary: "Click To Pray eRosary".



Meet it here and now! https://t.co/PJRQi55LXM#ClickToPrayeRosary #ForPeaceintheWorld. pic.twitter.com/6yacA10LL6 — Click To Pray (@clicktoprayapp) October 15, 2019

All the software is stored within a smart cross which is connected to ten black agate and hematite rosary beads. With these, users can follow along to various types of rosaries; Thematic rosaries will become available on the app throughout the year.

The Click To Pray eRosary is available for purchase today for €99, or about RM460. The complementary app can be downloaded on iOS and Android for free. — AFP-Relaxnews