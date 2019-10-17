The Vatican launches a smart, connected e-rosary to help people pray

ROME, Oct 17 — To help young people whose daily lives are saturated with technological interactions learn how to pray, the Vatican has launched a smart and smartphone-connected eRosary.
In 2019, phones, computers, watches, and even microwaves are powered by smart technology, so why not a rosary, too? On Tuesday, the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network launched a connected rosary designed to help people “pray for peace in the world” and contemplate the Gospel.
The Click To Pray eRosary can be worn as a bracelet and activated when the wearer (or holder) makes the sign of the cross. It can be synchronised with its companion app which gives users access to an audio guide, images, and “personalised content about praying the rosary”.
Click To Pray Community, we have very good news to share with you... Today we have launched our smart rosary: "Click To Pray eRosary".— Click To Pray (@clicktoprayapp) October 15, 2019
Meet it here and now! https://t.co/PJRQi55LXM#ClickToPrayeRosary #ForPeaceintheWorld. pic.twitter.com/6yacA10LL6
All the software is stored within a smart cross which is connected to ten black agate and hematite rosary beads. With these, users can follow along to various types of rosaries; Thematic rosaries will become available on the app throughout the year.
The Click To Pray eRosary is available for purchase today for €99, or about RM460. The complementary app can be downloaded on iOS and Android for free. — AFP-Relaxnews