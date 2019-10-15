Australian man dies after injecting silicone into testicles, mum blames son’s friends

Jack Chapman died due to silicone injection syndrome and lung-related illnesses. — Picture via Facebook/brandedbulltank

KUALA LUMPUR, October 15 — An Australian man has died in Seattle, United States after injecting large quantities of silicone into his genitals as part of a body manipulation fetish.

According to The Sun UK, Jack Chapman’s death certificate listed “silicone injection syndrome” as one of the four causes of death, alongside three lung-related causes.

The 28-year-old deceased, who was also known as Tank Hafertepen, had previously posted images of himself with enlarged genitalia on social media.

He also became involved in master-slave relationships while living in San Francisco and Seattle.

It was reported that Chapman was influenced by a popular blogger, Dylan Hafertepen, who played the master role to the deceased and other members of the group.

The deceased’s mother, Linda Chapman, blames Hafertepen and is suing her son’s five friends claiming they forced him to inflate his testicles.

Linda has also found a contract detailing the pair’s relationship.

Under the contract, Chapman was required to take Hafertepen’s surname, sign over his salary and had to wear a chain around his neck.

He also had to cut off all contact with anyone who existed outside the circle.

Linda described the couple’s relationship as toxic and abusive.

“It was devotion, it was like some sort of clan, family or like a cult, and to prove their devotion to him they had to change their bodies.

“He was not the Jack that I sent over there,” she said.

Chapman is said to have started the silicone injections in 2014 on Hafertepen command.

He continued taking them until his death as part of the alleged ‘cult’ scene in Seattle.