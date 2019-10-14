Here are the new e-hailing pickup points at KLIA and KLIA2

A Grab pick-up and drop-off station is seen at the entrance of Kuala Lumpur City Centre in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — If you’re arriving at KLIA and KLIA2, do take note that there’s a new designated pickup point for e-hailing services. Previously, you could get a Grab or other e-hailing ride from the arrival level but now you’ll have to hop on at the lower level of the terminal.

Effective October 12, 2019, the pick-up point for e-hailing will be located at the following locations:

KLIA (Main Terminal Building) — Level 1 (Door 3 & 4)

KLIA2 (Transportation Hub) — Level 1 (Door 5)

According to Malaysia Airports, this new initiative with assistance from other government agencies aims to improve the traffic and to ensure a more systematic public transportation flow at the airport. The two pick-up points have been upgraded with comfortable waiting amenities for passengers. Meanwhile, e-hailing drivers can wait for passengers at the Landside Operations office which is just five minutes away from the terminal.

Access to the pick-up lanes would require Touch ‘n Go cards with a minimum value of RM20 or they can also use “pay-wave” cards with their Visa, Mastercard and Debit card. Drivers are only given a five-minute period to pick up their passengers and there will be a penalty of RM10 imposed if they remain in the pick-up lane for more than five minutes. An additional RM10 will be imposed if the driver continues to wait for another five minutes.

If you're using e-hailing to get home, it is advisable to be ready at the curbside with your luggage before your car arrives. — SoyaCincau