Malaysian Merc driver caught on dashcam passing toll booth without paying (VIDEO)

The Mercedes Benz driver has been called 'cheap' for refusing to pay toll. — Screenshot from Facebook/We Are Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — It may be a Mercedes Benz but a driver of the luxury ride was cheap enough to zoom past a toll gate without paying.

In the seven second recording that was posted on the “We are Malaysians” Facebook page, the Mercedes was seen speeding and edging dangerously close to the car with the rear camera as they approached the toll, before tailgating it and following it past the boom gate.

It is unclear the location of the toll booth in question where the incident took place.

Social media users were hardly amused, with Lyslie Goh noting that that the offender could afford to drive a luxury car but not the toll while Jason Soo urged the police to summons the driver of the Mercedes.

“The summons can pay one year of toll fees so that he will wake up.”

Another comment by Carlson Chan speculated that the vehicle might have been a stolen car.

“How come have money to buy Benz but no money to pay toll?”

At the time of writing, the recording had been reshared 226 times and received 304 reactions.

Recently, a motorist was caught escaping a mall’s parking charges by closely following a vehicle in front to pass a boom barrier.

The disgraceful act was captured on the rear camera of the car the driver was tailgating, believed to have taken place at Mid Valley.