Wheelchair-bound Malaysians shine at Run for National Unity

For the first time, this year’s run featured three categories for participants with disabilities. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― Just before the Run for National Unity 2019 began this morning at the Lake Gardens, a group of wheelchair-bound friends congregated in anticipation of the race.

Their excitement was contagious, made even more surprising over the fact that this was not their first time.

The lads met each other at previous runs and became friends over the years.

Winners of the Run for National Unity 2019 3km Special/OKU Wheelchair category Fuad Sanoesi (second place), Daniel Lee (first place) and Wan Effendi Sodikin (third place). ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

“We’ve lost count on the amount of times we’ve participated in races like this,” said Daniel Lee

The 28-year-old motivational speaker told Malay Mail he was glad the haze cleared up before the run.

For him and his race buddies, an event like the Run for National Unity means a lot for persons of different abilities.

“I guess the idea is inclusion because a lot of times there’s an assumption that if you are disabled, you might not want to be a part of something this.

“The fact that we like the challenge, the physicality, the training and the fellowship, will let others see that we are all the same,” said Lee.

This year is the first time disabled participants were splintered into various categories, namely those using wheelchairs, those who are hearing impaired and other disabilities such as visual impairment and mentally challenged persons.

In previous years, participants with disabilities were lumped into a single category.

Lee won first place for 3km Special/OKU Wheelchair category followed by Fuad Sanoesi and Wan Effendi Sodikin.

One of Lee’s mates was 43-year-old Mohd Aslan Baharin, who took part in the run to get some exercise.

Mohd Aslan Baharin, 43 from Keramat joined the race to keep fit. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

“I usually train at Taman Lelayang in Kepong. I don’t know if I can win because a lot of them are seasoned race participants,” said the Keramat resident before the flag off.

Accompanying him was his wife Norzizah Kamis, 40, who said fun runs was a great way to spend weekends.

She described her husband and his group of friends as hardcore racers.

“Each time my husband participates in a race, I’ll join him.

“The main thing is to get physical exercise which is a much better thing to do than sitting at home. I usually finish way after them because they’re so fast on the wheelchair,” she said.

At 65, Sentul native Saffee Ahmad is the veteran of the group who loves the social aspect of fun runs.

“It’s nice to be together with my friends and meet new people. I really don’t see myself as a veteran, I’m just the same as them,” he said.

A Rajoo Arumugam says the most difficult part of the run was keeping up with his highly competitive wheelchair-bound friends. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana sked what the most difficult part of today’s race was, physical challenge never crossed Rajoo Arumugam’s mind.

The 46-year-old rose bright and early for his third race and confessed he showed up with an empty stomach.

“The most challenging part of a race like this is the seasoned participants, they are very competitive,” said Rajoo.

The Run for National Unity 2019 saw more than 1,500 participants across 17 categories.

Organised by HELP University and Malay Mail, the run aims to foster harmony and unity among Malaysians.