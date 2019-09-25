New Asics 'nasi lemak' sneakers represent Malaysia’s diverse cultures

Only 500 pairs of the GEL-Kayano 5 nasi lemak are available. — Image via Twitter/Complex Sneakers

PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — The popularity of nasi lemak extends beyond our plates and the confines of eateries.

Malaysia’s national dish will next be featured on sneakers in a collaboration between Asics Malaysia, retail store Hundred% and sneaker event SneakerLAH.

Guaranteed to whet the appetites of sneakerheads, the colours of the GEL-Kayano 5 represents the unity and diverse cultures of Malaysia.

Foodies will be able to spot the familiar colours of a nasi lemak dish namely chili red, white rice, nutty brown, yellow egg yolk and green cucumber on the pair of sneakers.

According to reports, only 500 pairs are available for grabs at the upcoming SneakerLAH event on October 5 and October 6 at Mid Valley Megamall.

The pair of shoes won’t be sold online or in-stores.

For hungry sneakerheads hoping to own a pair, they are priced at RM599.

“What we love about the shoe colourway re-design is that; it centres around the nasi lemak which is a dish that everyone likes and a societal knot that all Malaysians can relate to and instantly love.

“Through this shoe, we hope to share with everyone that feeling of unity, and to spread the love to all corners of the globe,” Asics Malaysia country manager Boon Tib Soon Nik told men’s fashion site Hypebeast.

Reactions online have been overwhelmingly positive with many praising the idea behind the design.

FIRST LOOK: ASICS Malaysia is teaming up with retail store Hundred% and sneaker event SneakerLAH to drop a GEL-Kayano 5 based on the nation’s national food, Nasi Lemak.



It’s colors represent the unity and diverse cultures of Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/IzDDU1C1k1 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 18, 2019

I want 🙋🏻 ♂️🙋🏻 ♂️🙋🏻 ♂️ — K Ahmad (@Ahmad_Khuzaimah) September 19, 2019

Some even jokingly asked if the sambal was spicy, referring to the dish’s fiery condiment.

sambal pedas tak? — 👻 (@affanezri_) September 19, 2019

Food and shoes proved to be a winning combination when a 23-year-old designer named Jonathan Gustana created 20 pairs of Indomie sneakers, according to mStar.

The beloved Indonesian instant noodles-inspired design was sold out in two days.

In Malaysia, nasi lemak was also previously featured as an inspiration for Miss Universe Malaysia 2017’s national costume.