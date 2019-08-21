McDonald’s Bukit Bintang transforms into ‘Mekdi’ for Merdeka month

McDonald’s new logo is seen at Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur August 21, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — It may be officially known as McDonald’s but the fast-food franchise goes by a slightly different moniker among Malaysians.

The franchise’s localised nickname “Mekdi” now stands out proudly above McDonald's Bukit Bintang's entrance to greet hungry visitors in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Passers-by were quick to snap photos and wefies in front of the new sign and posted them on social media.

i thought the Mekdi thingy wasn’t real 😱 pic.twitter.com/MhnqMtRnmD — hellyjelly (@milkteawana) August 20, 2019

McDonald’s Malaysia vice president and chief marketing officer Melati Abdul Hai said that the sign is a commemoration of how beloved the brand has grown to be amongst Malaysians.

“Over the past 37 years, Malaysians have helped make McDonald’s Malaysia the recognised brand that it is today.

“As a gesture of appreciation for their continuous support, we decided to embrace the ‘Mekdi’ name Malaysians have affectionately given us, which is now synonymous with our brand,” she said in a press release.

The McDonald’s menu has also gotten the local treatment with new items such as Nasi Lemak McD, Cempedak McFlurry, and Cendol Cones now available at all outlets in conjunction with the Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Melati (left) and McDonald’s Malaysia marketing director Eugene Lee showing off the new Nasi Lemak McD meal. — Picture courtesy of McDonald’s Malaysia

The Bukit Bintang outlet was the first McDonald’s to open its doors in Malaysia back in 1982.

Fast-forward more than three decades later and the empire now serves over 13.5 million Malaysian customers a month at more than 260 outlets nationwide.

Melati added that McDonald’s Malaysia is committed to localising its entire business from its workforce down to its charity initiatives.

“While McDonald’s is one of the most renowned global brands, McDonald’s Malaysia prides itself on being a Malaysian company at heart.

“Our business focuses on Malaysians and understanding their needs, whether through our menu items, charity efforts, or nurturing our talent.”