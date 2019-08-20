Turn old shoes into new at 'Save a Sole' in Petaling Jaya this weekend

The 'Save a Sole' event is a must for all shoe lovers as you get to restore your kicks to their former glory and even learn how to take care of them. ― Picture courtesy of AWEGallery

PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 ― Here's your chance to give your old shoes a new lease of life at Save a Sole, an event organised at Awegallery here.

The shoe recycling and restoration event is organised by shoe cleaners Sole Kleen and shoe painters, Art, My Foot.

Most times, shoes end up being thrown away once. Either they're dirty or not in vogue anymore.

At the event, you will get a chance to learn how to make your shoes last at their shoe cleaning and painting workshops.

Sole Kleen and Art, My Foot will also be offering their services at special rates. This offer is limited to only 20 pairs per day.

Started by Wai Ling about three years ago, Sole Kleen offers shoe care services. The cleaning is all done using American products.

Do something good for the environment and society by donating your children's shoes this weekend at Awegallery. ― Picture courtesy of AWEGallery Art, My Foot is a venture by hobby artists ― Dora Ong and Daniel Lim ― offering customised artwork on shoes.

There's also a chance to do good for the society by recycling your children's shoes for a good cause.

From this weekend onwards, drop off used toddler and kids' (from eight months to six years old) shoes at Awegallery. Sole Kleen will restore them to their former glory.

These restored shoes will be sold during the event on a pay what you want price basis, starting from RM15 onwards. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity together with any unsold restored shoes.

Save a Sole is from August 25 to 26, from 1pm to 8pm at Awegallery, No. 21, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya. Any queries can be directed to 013-38888048.