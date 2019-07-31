Dog filmed ‘attending’ uni classes in Sabah gets caught by local authorities (VIDEO)

Days after tweet went viral, Si Stoking was trapped and taken away by the local authorities. — Screengrab from Twitter/_wanwawan11 and hhazimahnur

PETALING JAYA, July 31 — One dog’s university days are now over after it was caught by local authorities in Labuan.

A sandy-coloured mutt, famously nicknamed Si Stoking for the two white markings on its front legs, was previously filmed “attending” classes at Labuan Matriculation College.

Twitter user fatihah_amalik shared the now-viral clip of the dog wandering around a lecture hall with its tail wagging in excitement as it greeted students by the front door.

“When you enter the wrong class,” Fatihah joked in the tweet.

Fellow classmates then began sharing their own pictures and videos of their four-legged friend in the Twitter thread and gushed over the canine’s enthusiastic motivation to show up for lectures.

Di library pun dia ada oh, betul2 mau 4flat ini anjing rajin tul masuk kuliah, masuk library. Tuari paling lucu dia masuk bilik perbincangan. pic.twitter.com/q8mbr2qb5E — @sitinrsyu (@sitinrsyu) July 23, 2019

same dog, but kali ni lecture malam 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fSWGwOJzMW — Jeϟh 💜 (@jayshooky) July 23, 2019

However, it seems Si Stoking won’t be returning to campus anytime soon as Twitter user jayshooky shared screenshots showing it being trapped and detained by the local authorities.

A sign on the cage in which the dog was kept suggests that the Labuan Corporation had come in to remove the canine from the campus grounds.

Several students expressed sadness at the departure of the dog, especially after seeing it make daily cameos in their classes.

It is unknown if Si Stoking belongs to someone or is a stray.