50,000 at Milo Breakfast Day for most important meal of day

The Milo Malaysia Breakfast Day 2019 attracted about 50,000 people at Dataran Putrajaya. — Picture courtesy of Nestle Bhd

PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — Dataran Putrajaya in Presint 3 was turned into a sea of green as Milo Malaysia Breakfast Day kicked off over the weekend.

About 50,000 participants clad in green T-shirts gathered at the square to enjoy a wholesome breakfast, learn about its importance and have fun taking part in educational and sporting activities, including fun runs, Zumba, arcade basketball, target football and futsal tournament.

Running for seven consecutive years, the two-day event aimed at highlighting the importance of giving children the right start with a healthy breakfast to help them stay energized to take on the day.

Children learning about the Malaysian healthy plate model during the event. — Picture courtesy of Nestle Bhd

Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad chief executive officer Juan Aranols said in a press release they were delighted to continue Milo Malaysia Breakfast Day as an avenue for families to come together and learn the importance of a wholesome and balanced breakfast, while encouraging an active lifestyle through the various physical activities during this event.

Highlighting the importance of breakfast, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad group corporate nutrition manager Wong Mei Ching said a healthy breakfast goes a long way.

“Breakfast replenishes your body with energy and essential nutrients after a night’s rest, thus giving your energy level a boost to kick start an active day,” she added.

According to Wong, breakfast provides about 25 per cent of your daily energy needs, which will boost the children’s focus and concentration to help them perform better in school.

To offer wholesome, nutritious breakfasts to as many families in Malaysia, Milo also continues its partnership with Food Aid Foundation, where a portion of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards advancing the foundation’s mission to bring healthy breakfast options to the table in underprivileged households nationwide.

The Milo Malaysia Breakfast Day tour will continue in Penang (July 7), Johor (July 13), Kuantan (July 21), Kota Bharu (July 27), Kota Kinabalu (August 4) and Kuching (August 25).