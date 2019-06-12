Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler team up for Fabletics

Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler behind-the-scenes at a design meeting for the ‘Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics’ capsule collection in this image courtesy of Fabletics. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 12 — Kate Hudson has found a new collaborator in the multi-talented entertainer Maddie Ziegler.

The Hollywood star’s activewear brand Fabletics has teamed up with the dancer, author, model and actress on a limited-edition collection inspired by Ziegler’s love of dance.

Dubbed “Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics”, the capsule spans colourful separates embellished with playful prints detailing rainbows and butterflies. A total of seven different outfits are available in various fabrics designed to suit a range of activity levels, covering tank tops, leggings, sports bras, shorts and one sneaker style.

“I’ve been dancing for as long as I can remember, so having activewear that not only looks great but also moves with me is so important to feeling good, both on and off stage,” said Ziegler, who boasts 13 million followers on Instagram, in a statement. She added: “Being confident is the key to pursuing your passions, and that’s what I hope to bring to young women everywhere through this collection.”

“Maddie embodies our values and creatively expresses herself everyday through movement and dance,” added Hudson. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with her and have watched her grow into an amazing young artist and woman, so we are thrilled to welcome her to the Fabletics’ family and kick off this fun collaboration with her.”

Ziegler is not the first famous face to flex her fashion design muscles for Fabletics, a size-inclusive brand co-founded by Hudson back in 2013. Previous collaborators include the former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, who launched a dance-inspired collection with the label earlier this year. Hudson’s mother, the Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn, also partnered up with the brand last year on a mother-daughter collection designed to benefit The Goldie Hawn Foundation’s MindUP educational programme, while the singer Demi Lovato has teamed up with the label multiple times. — AFP-Relaxnews