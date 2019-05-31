Jewel Changi Airport’s Canopy Park to open on June 10, with extended opening hours for a month

A visitor jumps on a giant bouncing net, during the media preview of Canopy Park and Changi Experience Studio at Jewel Changi Airport on May 30, 2019. ― Picture by Nuria Ling via TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 31 — When visitors on the lower floors of Jewel Changi Airport look up, they will soon see children gleefully jumping on a 250m-long “sky net” above their heads or running along a 50m translucent canopy bridge.

The airport’s eagerly anticipated 14,000sqm Canopy Park opens to the public on June 10 — the latest facet of the hugely popular Jewel Changi Airport.

The park will have extended opening hours for the first month of its opening, from 9am to 3am daily until July 9. Canopy Park ticket prices start from S$4.50 (RM13.68) for Singapore residents, covering four of the attractions. Prices increase as more attractions are included.

From July 10 onwards, the Canopy Park and the Canopy Bridge will remain open from 9am to 3am. Other attractions in the park will be open from 10am to 10pm.

Visitors walk through the Manulife Sky Nets ― Bouncing. ― Picture by Nuria Ling via TODAY

Hung Jean, chief executive officer of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said: “When Canopy Park was conceptualised, we envisaged a green natural environment with play and leisure activities for people of all ages.

“Importantly, we wanted to create a space where activities that are traditionally conducted outdoors are brought to an indoor environment, so that they can be enjoyed under all weather conditions.”

Canopy park

The park features four different attractions as part of its basic admission ticket — including a petal garden and a topiary walk, with animal topiaries (ornamental shaping of plants and trees) such as orangutans and a peacock.

Another attraction is an art sculpture-cum-playscape called the Discovery Slides, designed by Dutch design and engineering firm Carve and built by Playpoint Singapore. It features four different slides in one sculptural playscape set in a garden environment.

A visitor takes a ride down the Discovery Slides, a playscape as well as art sculpture at the Canopy Park. ― Picture by Nuria Ling via TODAY

The most thrilling of the slides will require visitors to wear helmets, elbow and knee guards, before jumping into a gunny sack and sliding down a nearly vertical slide.

At the Foggy Bowls, children will also have the chance to play among clouds as an artificial fog envelops them.

Canopy bridge

This 50m-long bridge, suspended 23m above ground level, serves as a vantage point for guests to take in breathtaking views of the HSBC Rain Vortex.

The centre portion of the bridge is made of translucent glass panels, enabling visitors to look right through the bridge to the first floor of the airport.

The 50m-long Canopy Bridge. ― Picture by Nuria Ling via TODAY

Manulife Sky Nets

The Manulife Sky Nets are divided into two types — walking and bouncing — with separate admission fees.

Constructed mainly from holed nets, the Manulife Sky Nets ― Walking straddles a five-storey-high void, and is curated to feel like a walk in the park but at 25m above the ground.

More adventurous guests will be able to bounce their way through a 250m-long net at the Manulife Sky Nets ― Bouncing. It also features an 8m-high lookout at its highest point.

When asked about the maximum capacity for the Canopy Bridge and Manulife Sky Nets, a spokesperson for Jewel said that there are no specific numbers to give, adding that all of the attractions are different and can accommodate about 70 to 300 visitors at a time.

"Overall, the Canopy Park, including the attractions, can accommodate 3,000 visitors at any given time."

The Hedge and Mirror mazes

Visitors to the indoor Hedge Maze, touted as Singapore’s largest, will be able to take a leisurely walk through a landscaped environment and go up a circular lookout platform upon completion of the maze.

For the Mirror Maze, it is the world’s first mirror maze within a garden setting. The creation, by British maze designer Adrian Fisher, features plants hanging overhead, providing dappled light into the maze.

Visitors play a game simulating the job of a trolley handler at the Changi Experience Studio. ― Picture by Nuria Ling via TODAY

Changi Experience Studio

On the fourth floor of the airport, there are interactive games, projection storytelling, immersive shows and gallery exhibits — providing a new state-of-the-art digital experience for visitors.

The Changi Experience Studio includes highlights such as the Amazing Runway, a multiplayer “cycling” game which mimics the exciting runway race between a Porsche car and a Boeing 747 aircraft in 2009.

Mr Jayson Goh, managing director for airport operations management at Changi Airport Group, said: “Beyond the entertainment, visitors can learn about the past and present of Singapore’s air hub, the inner workings of the airport, and experience what makes Changi tick.”

How much it will cost?

Attractions are sold in packages or individually, and the full list of prices is available at www.jewelchangiairport.com.

Guests are advised to buy their tickets online at the above website ahead of their visit for ease of passage and convenience. Ticket sales will begin from June 6, 10am.

A spokesperson for Jewel told TODAY that in order to maintain the optimum crowd size, visitors will be required to book 30-minute time slots for the Canopy Bridge, and one-hour time slots for the Manulife Sky Nets ― Bouncing.

While there is no minimum age for the attractions, children who are shorter than 1.1m will not be able to try the Discovery Slides and Manulife Sky Nets, the spokesperson said. Those between 1.1m and 1.4m tall will require parental supervision at the above attractions. ― TODAY