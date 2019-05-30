Video of youths peeing on passing cars entering SMART Tunnel goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video, featuring a group of young men peeing onto passing cars entering SMART Tunnel in Kuala Lumpur. — Image from Facebook video

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — A recent viral video featuring a few young men urinating on passing cars entering the SMART Tunnel in Kuala Lumpur has earned the disgust of social media users.

The 15-second video, which was posted on Facebook, shows a young boy standing on top of the SMART Tunnel entrance overpass and peeing on passing cars, while his other friends made fun of him.

Although the intention of the youths were not clear, they appear to have pulled their car over to relief themselves onto passing motorists.

Initially posted on Facebook on May 27, the video has been shared over 4,300 times by social media users, who labeled the group’s action “disgusting” and “immoral.”

Many social media users called on the police to take action against the group.

New Straits Times reported that Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head Rusdi Mat Isa has confirmed that the police is aware of the viral video.

However, he informed that no police report had been lodged over the incident as yet.

“Investigations will be carried out if there is a police report lodged,” he added.