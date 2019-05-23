New 'party’ spot: Zouk Genting opens doors to give unique mountaintop revelry experience

R3hab entertains the partygoers at the grand opening of Zouk Genting. ― Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

GENTING HIGHLANDS, May 23 ― Here’s an exciting news for partygoers opting for an exceptional twist to their late-night revelry.

Resorts World Genting (RWG) has added another feather to their cap with the grand opening of Zouk Genting.

Spanning over 3,252 sq m of space, the club promises a complete experience with its hip-hop club Empire by Zouk, RedTail by Zouk gaming bar, RedTail Karaoke and upcoming vibe dining restaurant FUHU Restaurant & Bar.

To top it all off, the nightlife venue was masterminded by the nightlife experts behind Zouk Singapore, voted as the best club in Asia for the last 10 years by industry bible DJ Mag.

To mark the grand opening, the club recently hosted a night-long party, where thousands of visitors danced to the electrifying tunes of renowned DJs including R3hab and Malaysian-born talents BATE, who truly set the club ablaze with excitement.

(From left) – Zouk Group special project director and general manager Joseph Ryan, chief executive officer Andrew Li, Genting Malaysia Berhad deputy chief executive and executive director Lim Keong Hui, leisure and hospitality executive vice president Datuk Edward Holloway and business operations & strategies head Lee Thiam Kit officiating the grand opening of Zouk Genting. ― Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

Prior to that, the crowd gathered outside the club to witness a roaring lion dance performance and ribbon cutting ceremony by Genting Malaysia Berhad deputy chief executive and executive director Lim Keong Hui, leisure and hospitality executive vice president Datuk Edward Holloway, Zouk Group chief executive officer Andrew Li and special project director and general manager Joseph Ryan.

Commenting on the milestone, Li said Zouk was proud to be part of RWG and was on its way to making the brand a global lifestyle label.

“It’s been 28 years that Zouk has been creating experiences for legions of fans in Malaysia and Singapore,” he added.

“Our proudest accomplishment is our guests having an emotional connection with the brand, which takes a long time to achieve.”

RedTail by Zouk gaming bar offers guests various entertaining games including Giant Connect, Beer Pong, Arcades and Pool. ― Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

With new concepts such as social gaming bar, Li said the nightlife venue offers multiple outlets to take the guests on an exciting journey of eating, drinking and playing.

“In the future we may also have a Zouk hotel,” he added.

Li also hinted that Zouk has a major expansion plan to tap into different territories including Las Vegas in the coming years.

“One of the projects in the pipeline is to put Zouk concepts on the giantatic Dream Cruises within the next two years,” he said.

Li also noted that they already have a 10,300-sq m space in Las Vegas to open an exciting club beginning 2021.

Guests enjoying the set by R3hab at the grand opening of Zouk Genting. ― Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

During the grand opening, Dutch-Moroccan record producer and remixer R3hab wowed the crowd throughout his two-hour set that kept party vibes at the peak.

Before starting his set, the award-winning DJ, who has been playing here since 2011, said he loves visiting Malaysia to entertain dance music fans here.

“It’s great to be in Genting because the weather downtown is hot but as you make the drive up here it gets nice and cold,” he added.

With a capacity of 1,200 people, the club’s main space is designed to illuminate guests by an ecstatic blend of music and pyrotechnics.

Zouk Genting main stage, hip-hop club Empire is designed with state-of-the-art equipment to offer an extraordinary experience to partygoers. ― Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

The state-of-the-art sound system by The Void flows seamlessly together with the 54 x 20 square feet LED screen to set the mood with alluring loop visuals.

The ceiling also features CO2 canisters, infinite lasers, over 1,000 LED lights and a flame unit, which will be used for live performances and acrobatic aerialists.

Those looking for a private but lavish party can head upstairs to one of the two Capital suites.

Zouk Genting is located on Level G, SkyAvenue at RWG, and its main stage operates every Friday, Saturday, and on the eve of public holidays from 11pm until 5am.

For more bookings or further information call + 603 6101 1118 or surf over to Zouk Genting or RWG websites.