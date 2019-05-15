Dancing to K-pop songs helped this obese man shed 40kg in seven months

The man is now living a healthier lifestyle thanks to his love for dance and K-pop. — Screengrab from Twitter/wawanxz_

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — The sweet sounds of K-pop music have been helping one overweight man achieve his fitness goals.

A Twitter user by the name of Wawan shared the past seven months of his weight loss journey in a video where he showed off his dance moves to the song Fine by Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation.

Since October last year, the dedicated K-pop fan has managed to lose 40kg and has improved from the class three obesity (high-risk) category to the class two obesity (moderate-risk) category.

Several videos on his social media profiles show him moving his feet to other songs from K-pop girl groups like Twice and Momoland.

Wish me luck pic.twitter.com/WkjQ7akgyi — Wawan (@wawanxz_) 14 May 2019

In a Twitter thread, Wawan said that the secret to his weight loss also involved cutting his sugar intake, substituting carbohydrates with protein-rich food rich, and drinking more plain water.

After the first nine days of dancing and eating healthier, Wawan had already shed 3.7kg.

Sbb kau tak pernah followup kehidupan aku pic.twitter.com/uWKGXveCT2 — Wawan (@wawanxz_) 14 May 2019

His progress video has garnered more than 23,000 retweets and likes so far and Twitter users have been saluting Wawan for his determination to lose weight and live a healthier life.

“All the best, Wawan! You inspire me to become healthier, and thank you for that! I hope your spirit will always fly high!” wrote UyainaArshad.

“You confident wonderful man. Stay focused and keep up the superb work bro!” wrote AmilAbuBkr.