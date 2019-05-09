Dr M loves oxtail ‘asam pedas’, doesn’t eat fish, says PJ Hilton chef

Chef Badrol Mohd Noor cooks for the Prime Minister once a week. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — When Chef Badrol Mohd Noor isn’t busy cooking up a storm for guests and customers at PJ Hilton’s Paya Serai restaurant, he is one of the most sought-after names among the country’s elite.

The list of VVIPs he has whipped up many delectable dishes for includes Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I cook for Tun Mahathir every week at his office or home,” he told Malay Mail when met this week.

He said the 93-year-old premier is a fan of Malaysian dishes.

“Tun likes oxtail asam pedas, chicken curry, roti canai,” Badrol said.

But there is one ingredient the Pakatan Harapan chairman does not eat.

“He doesn’t like fish but he is okay with ikan bilis (anchovies),” Badrol revealed.

Tun Mahathir has a taste of his 93rd birthday cake on July 10, 2018. — Screengrab from Facebook/Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

Despite Dr Mahathir’s preference for fish-free dishes, the chef said he is not a fussy eater.

“It’s very easy and simple to take care of Tun,” he said.

Originally from Penang, Badrol has been working at PJ Hilton for the past three years as the five-star hotel’s Malay Chef where he is in charge of serving up the best of Malaysian heritage favourites.

Prior to that, he worked as a personal chef for an unnamed VVIP in Malaysia.

“Here too, I take care of VIPs whenever they come here to eat, I will cook for them,” he said, referring to the Petaling Jaya hotel.