Break fast inspiration: Two non-Muslims share with others during Langkawi-Kedah ferry breakdown

Two Chinese passengers on a Pulau Langkawi-Kuala Kedah share their food with Muslims when the boat had to turn due to malfunction. — Picture via Facebook'/nasx.seth

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Two selfless non-Muslim Malaysians, who were travelling on a ferry from Pulau Langkawi to Kuala Kedah, became the subject of an inspiring Ramadan story when they shared their food with those breaking fast.

Facebook user Nasx Seth recently took to social media to share a heartwarming story of what transpired when he broke his fast on the ferry, after the initial boat unexpectedly had to turn back due to malfunctions.

Based on the post, which has garnered over 4,000 shares in two days, Nasx said because passengers were asked to switch to another ferry due to technical issues, passengers had to spend longer time in the ferry, which eventually clashed with the call to break fast.

“We didn’t have food with us on the ferry, so we only could break our fast with water,” said Nasx in his post.

“Suddenly, a Chinese aunty opened packets of chocolate and distributed to the Muslim passengers to break their fast.

“Then another Chinese man in the back offered me KFC and told me to eat it or pass it to someone who is fasting,” he added.

The Muslim passengers on board of the ferry are amazed with the generous act of their fellow Malaysians. — Picture via Facebook/nasx.seth

Moved by the generosity of his fellow Malaysians, Nasx praised the kind gesture of the two kind-hearted individuals by pointing out that racism is an individual act and has nothing to do with race.

The inspiring post has so far garnered over 2,000 heartwarming comments.

Facebook user Raja Halim said he was born in the 50s and attended English school with Chinese and Indians.

“Until today, we are still good friends and have a reunion every year,” he added.

Another user Robiah Maizan told her fellow Malaysians to not count the race and religion, rather be united as one.

“We are all the same,” she said.