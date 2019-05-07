US country music singer Dolly Parton is launching a lifestyle line. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 7 — Dolly Parton has her eye on the fashion industry.

The iconic singer has signed a multi-year deal with IMG with a view to developing a lifestyle line that will incorporate fashion, jewellery, accessories and homeware.

“I am excited to be working with IMG on a global scale to give my fans products that they will cherish for years to come,” eight-time Grammy Award winner Parton said in a statement. “You might even see my mug on a mug!”

“Dolly Parton is an international icon and we are thrilled to be working with her,” added Gary Krakower, Vice President of Licencing, IMG. “Together, we look forward to building cohesive lifestyle brand products that will celebrate Dolly and bring her iconic style and personality to her millions of fans worldwide in engaging new ways.”

The move comes at a busy time for Parton, who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, and is the most-honored female country performer in the industry. This fall will see Netflix launch Heartstrings, an eight-part anthology film series focusing on her famous songs, created with the star’s Sandollar Productions in association with Sam Haskell’s Magnolia Hill Productions.

Parton, who boasts 1.8 million followers on Instagram, is the latest in a long line of high-profile musicians to strengthen their ties with the fashion industry. Earlier this month, British singer Liam Payne was unveiled as the new face of Hugo Boss’s ‘Hugo’ line, where he will collaborate on a capsule collection, while global superstar Beyonce announced a collaboration with the sportswear giant Adidas. Other stars flexing their fashion muscles include the singer and actress Selena Gomez, who has a longstanding partnership with the US heritage label Coach, and Pharrell Williams, who recently co-designed a ready-to-wear capsule collection with the house of Chanel. — AFP-Relaxnews