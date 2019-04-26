Sri Lanka puts visa on arrival programme on hold

Visitors to Sri Lanka will need to obtain an electronic travel authorisation. ― AFP pic

COLOMBO, April 26 ― Following the Easter weekend attacks in Sri Lanka, the country has suspended its new visa on arrival scheme for tourists from over 30 countries, initially due to be implemented from May 1.

Visitors from 39 countries ― including the US, Canada, Australia and France ― were due to benefit from on-arrival visas, free of charge, when entering Sri Lanka from May 1. In light of the recent attacks and the current security situation, the country's tourism minister announced the suspension of the program until further notice.

Travellers scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from May 1 will, therefore, have to take the necessary steps to obtain an electronic travel authorisation. This can be obtained online at Eta.gov.lk at a cost of US$35 (RM145). ― AFP-Relaxnews