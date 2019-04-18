Touch me not: Singapore patrons want stronger safety culture at nightspots

In a span of three days, Singapore police announced that four suspects had been arrested for outrage of modesty in separate cases that occurred at pubs, clubs and entertainment outlets. — TODAY pic SINGAPORE, April 18 — While patrons ought to remain sober enough to protect themselves, nightspots could deploy enough bouncers and consistently spread the message against unwanted sexual advances, club-goers told TODAY after a spate of molestation cases reported to the police in recent days.

In a span of three days, the police announced that four suspects had been arrested in separate cases. A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman at an entertainment outlet along North Bridge Road.

On Sunday, three men were arrested in incidents that took place at a Kampong Bahru pub, a club at Temasek Boulevard and another club along Bayfront Avenue.

The cases on Sunday were reported between 2am and 2.40am.

Outrage of modesty cases at entertainment nightspots increased sharply last year, according to the police. There were 145 cases last year, up from 108 in 2017 and 80 in 2016.

The police also launched a “smart clubbing” campaign last year to raise awareness of common crimes — such as theft, molestation and rioting — that occur at entertainment outlets.

Staff at nightspots were trained to be proactive and vigilant, and posters were put up. Local entertainer Irene Ang also dished out advice on how clubbers could protect themselves.

‘Enough is enough'

Club-goers told TODAY that many more cases go unreported.

A male stranger once tried to unhook her bra on the dance floor, while others tried to molest her on several other occasions, said 23-year-old Shahf, who declined to give her full name.

“After assaulting you, they just continue walking on, and because you’re surrounded by so many people, you don’t know who is who,” she said.

When she first started partying, she was not aware that harassment in clubs was a crime.

Shahf said some clubbers are deterred from making reports as “they don’t want to spoil a night with friends by getting police involved, with the fear of things getting messy and the possibility of getting parents involved.”

If faced with such a situation again, Shahf said she would report it “now that I’m older and a lot braver.”

“I just think enough is enough. I’m sick of guys thinking that they can get away with doing these disgusting things just because we’re all in the club. Being drunk shouldn't excuse these (types of) behaviour,” she said.

Another club-goer, freelance designer Michelle Sim, said: “To be honest, a lot of (molestation) and sexual harassment cases happen in these places because you have drunk, rowdy people.”

With dim lighting and a crowd, it is “difficult to really ascertain if an incident really happened, and furthermore prove it if it did. So people take advantage of this,” said Sim, 26.

“Yes, some may end up dancing with new people in the spirit of fun, but you cannot assume that they consent to any form of intentional physical contact. Just because someone is next to you does not mean you can touch them wherever.”

Men are among the victims of unwanted advances.

Undergraduate Nicholas Teo was once molested by a male club-goer while working as a promoter at a nightclub. The man was with a big group of friends and Teo, 23, said he found it intimidating and did not pursue the matter.

He has also had unpleasant encounters with female aggressors. “As a guy, it gets tricky if we have to stop a female from going too far because we will always be seen as the villain,” he said.

Clubs' duty to keep patrons safe

While individual awareness and responsible drinking are important, club operators play an important role in safeguarding patrons’ well-being, said those interviewed by TODAY.

Posters could be put up in toilets declaring that clubs will not tolerate sexual assaults or for patrons to alert a bouncer if they have been assaulted, suggested Shahf.

The presence of bouncers assures patrons that someone is keeping an eye out and making sure they are safe, she added.

Recounting a positive experience at a nightclub, she said: “The bouncers were everywhere and one asked me voluntarily if I was okay when these two men wouldn’t stop making suggestive gestures at me.”

Standards vary across clubs, patrons noted. Some seem to station more security staff outside, which leads to a slower response time if an incident occurs inside the club, said a club-goer who wanted to be known only as Lee, a 21-year-old undergraduate.

Besides security personnel on site, nightspots said closed-circuit television cameras are also used to keep tabs on activities.

A spokesperson from nightclub Canvas said its staff are trained to be “vigilant and alert at all times.”

“We have set up cameras all around our venue and posters to remind party goers to be aware of their surroundings, and that outrage of modesty can be avoided,” added the spokesperson.

Kelly Brimblecombe, the co-founder of Attica club, said it has a “zero-tolerance” policy on outrage of modesty. Staff members at the door screen patrons as they enter and other security staff keep a “watchful eye” on the crowd, she said.

Women who are drunk are helped out of the club and kept safe until their friends are located. When incidents happen, security personnel will “immediately take both parties out and call the police,” added Brimblecombe.

Zouk’s general manager Wayne Lee said that the club has procedures to handle reports of misbehaving patrons.

Staff on duty will investigate and issue a “stern warning” to patrons found to be behaving in a negative way. If a patron persists and affects others, he or she will be escorted out of the club and be refused entry for the rest of the night.

“If the situations involve serious altercations, the patron will likely be placed on a permanent ban,” said Lee.

The club also makes it a point to hire female security staff, so as to handle any outrage of modesty cases “in a sensitive manner.”

Patrons said a night out should not be ruined by opportunistic predators, and that clubs have a duty to keep their customers safe.

“We are here for a good time with music and friends, and people should not assume otherwise and prey on others. People need to be educated,” said Sim. — TODAY