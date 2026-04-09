HOUSTON, April 9 — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen told Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday that “teamwork is willingness” during an Earth-to-space call celebrating the achievements of the historic lunar journey.

“Willingness is a huge ingredient in a successful team,” said the Artemis II crewmember, who added he can’t wait to share more images and experiences with the people of Canada upon return. The splashdown is scheduled for Friday.

Hansen is the first non-American to ever fly around the Moon, a journey he took on NASA’s Artemis II mission along with American colleagues Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Victor Glover.

“Canadians are so proud of what you’re doing and the collaboration,” Carney said. “I’m thrilled. I’m absolutely thrilled to be speaking with you, Jeremy and the crew. We’ve all been watching and inspired by what you’re doing.”

During the event Carney asked Hansen to expand on previous comments on the risks and rewards of space travel – “You said the other day that this mission is a risk for a good reason, which really struck me.”

“You’ve got lots of young people watching,” Carney added. “It’s a positive challenge for this generation.”

“Risk is necessary – but calculated risk, well-thought out risk and risk that you balance with others,” Hansen responded.

The prime minister also probed Hansen on one burning issue: “A lot of Canadians just wanted one point of reassurance, that the preference is for maple syrup over nutella on your pancakes in the morning.”

Carney was referring to a viral image of a jar of nutella floating through the Orion space capsule, and his question had the crew in fits of laughter.

“I’ll take that as a yes,” Carney said, also extending an invitation to visit Ottawa, the Canadian capital.

“Don’t look too closely right now,” the prime minister added. “You’ll notice that it’s still pretty white, but the snow is going to go.” — AFP