AirAsia adds 437 extra flights for Hari Raya

AirAsia will be adding 437 extra flights this Hari Raya festive period. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — AirAsia will be adding 437 extra flights this Hari Raya festive period between May 30 and June 16, 2019.

Additional flights will be mounted from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Sandakan, Tawau, Alor Setar, Kota Baru, Langkawi, Terengganu and Johor Baru, and from Johor Baru to Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Tawau and Alor Setar, it said in a statement here today.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said, “To cope with the expected surge in demand during the festive period, we are adding these extra flights, amounting to an additional 78,000 seats, so everyone can balik raya.”

These additional flights are now available for sale on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. — Bernama