Eight diverse finalists will compete for the LVMH Prize

The eight finalists for the LVMH Prize 2019. — Courtesy of The LVMH Prize via AFP

PARIS, March 28 — Yesterday, LVMH announced the names of the designers selected for the shortlist for the LVMH Prize 2019 for fashion designers, making for the most diverse group since the founding of the prize six years ago. The eight finalists include designers representing Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel, Nigeria and South Africa.

Anrealage by Kunihiko Morinaga, Bode by Emily Adams Bode, Hed Mayner by Hed Mayner, Kenneth Ize by Kenneth Izedonmwen, and Thebe Magugu by Thebe Magugu are among the eight finalists selected to participate in the prestigious final of the LVMH Prize 2019, set to take place this June at the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

“The diversity and richness of the collections presented for the sixth edition of the LVMH Prize this year is testament to these talented designers, making the decision of our 63 experts incredibly difficult,” noted Delphine Arnault on the LVMH Prize.

The eight designers in the running for a €300,000 (RM1.38 million) grant and a one-year mentorship were selected from among 20 semi-finalists by no fewer than 63 international experts from the world of fashion, including Emmanuelle Alt, editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, supermodel Naomi Campbell, influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni, entrepreneur and model Karlie Kloss, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and director Loïc Prigent, just to name a few.

This June, the finalists will reveal their collections to a panel of professionals composed of Jonathan Anderson, Kris Van Assche, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, and Humberto Leon, in order to win first place in the competition, which serves as a springboard for young designers.

Hood by Air, Jacquemus, Marques'Almeida, and Marine Serre, are winners of recent editions who have benefited from this financial and creative boost to launch themselves into the fashion industry.

The eight finalists of the LVMH Prize 2019