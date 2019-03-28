Designer Rizalman gets dissed over ‘Don’t compare me to Lagerfeld’ statement

The Malaysian designer says the late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld was merely an employee of Chanel. — Picture via Instagram/Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim

PETALING JAYA, March 28 — You can always count on fashion designer Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim for a theatrical runway show.

To some degree, the same can be said of his opinions, which more often than not prompts a few raised eyebrows.

Following the designer’s Rizalman for Zalora 2019 fashion show yesterday, many are associating him with legendary Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who died last month, especially in when in the areas of creativity and inspiration.

But the Malaysian fashion icon was not thrilled with the comparison, according to a report by Astro Awani.

“Karl Lagerfeld was a worker of Chanel and I am the founder of Rizalman Ibrahim. What I’ve produced is my own is money and my own ideas," he said last night after his fashion show at Chin Woo Stadium.

“Many may think the late Karl did it all but he did not. He only designed and had others to help him, unlike me who has to do everything from selecting fabrics to arranging chairs."

The remark did not sit well with some social media users.

“Ewww, who’s comparing him to Lagerfeld? He’s daydreaming. Rizalman who?” tweeted user @79Amyshahuddin.

@Daddylishes lambasted, “Literally no one compared you to Lagerfeld except yourself. It’s like petai saying don’t compare me with durians.”

LITERALLY TIDAK ADA SIAPA PUN BANDINGKAN KAU DENGAN LAGERFELD KECUALI KAU. LITERALLY!! Macam buah petai cakap jangan bandingkan saya dengan buah durian https://t.co/49RzMw66hj — AbangDeddy (@Daddylishes) March 28, 2019

Rizalman for 2019 consists of 75 new creations presented in a British monarch coronation theme much to the amazement of his guests.

Known for his flamboyant and elaborate runway shows, Rizalman made waves at last year’s fashion show which included an energetic Bollywood dance routine featuring actress Izara Aishah.

Not one to mince his words, the Malaysian couturier criticised US actress Meghan Markle’s Givenchy couture bridal gown for appearing crumpled and misaligned when she wedded Britain’s Prince Harry in May last year.