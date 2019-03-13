Expedia’s picks for top spring break destinations 2019

New Orleans is one of the top-trending spring break destinations this year, says Expedia. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 13 — Destinations like New Orleans, Nashville and Puerto Rico are among some of the top trending destinations for US spring breakers in search of sun, beach, and heat this year.

That’s according to Expedia, which looked at hotel and flight search data for travel between March 1 to April 30 to come up with the list.

For spring breakers whose budgets exclude sun-soaked getaways like Nassau or Hawaii, Expedia also rounded up a list of more affordable destinations — roundtrip airfares for US$500 (RM2,041) or less — that include cold-weather cities with their own charm, be it Toronto, Boston or Chicago.

Experts also advise booking flights 21-30 days in advance in order to score the best flight deals.

It’s a different story for hotel bookings. Experts advise that booking close to your arrival date — within six days of your arrival date — can save travellers 15 per cent off their room rates.

Here are the top trending spring break destinations for 2019:

New Orleans

Nashville

Florida Keys

Orange County

San Diego

Montego Bay

Oahu

Puerto Rico Island

Nassau

St Petersburg-Clearwater

Here are affordable destinations where roundtrip airfare is US$500 or less:

Detroit

Atlanta

New York

Boston

Cleveland

Cancun

Dallas

Chicago

Seattle

Guadalajara

Jacksonville

Toronto

Puerto Rico Island

Miami

Phoenix

Santa Barbara

Charleston

Long Beach

Cincinnati

Raleigh — AFP-Relaxnews