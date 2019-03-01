Paris Las Vegas resort debuts US$1.7m light show

The Paris Las Vegas resort will illuminate The Strip with its own version, featuring synchronised and choreographed twinkling and coloured lights. ― AFP pic

LAS VEGAS, March 1 ― The Paris Las Vegas resort in Sin City has launched a US$1.7 million (RM6.91 million) light show that mimics the real illumination in the French capital.

Inspired by the nightly light show which takes place every hour, on the hour, after dusk in the French capital, Paris Las Vegas will illuminate The Strip with its own version, featuring synchronised and choreographed twinkling and coloured lights.

The knock-off edition, however, will light up more frequently at half-hour intervals between sundown and midnight.

The new attraction required the addition of 300 colour washing light fixtures and more than 800 white strobe lights installed on the tower exterior.

The upgrade was made to mark the resort's 20th anniversary this year. Paris Las Vegas was erected September 1, 1999 and is a half-size replica of the real landmark in France.

This year will also see the completion of nearly 1,600 room renovations which began in 2016.

In other Las Vegas news, hot off the heels of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's steamy Oscars performance, the Bellagio Las Vegas debuted a new show for their iconic Fountains of Bellagio attraction, set to the Lady Gaga track Bad Romance earlier this week. ― AFP-Relaxnews