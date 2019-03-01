British Airways offers return fares from RM2,768 in conjunction with Matta Fair 2019

The travel deal starts today and ends on March 18. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, March 1 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Travel Fair is always a place to go to for bargains.

And in conjunction with the fair, British Airways is offering customers fares as low as RM2,768 for a return trip to Malaysia.

Popular tourist destinations such as London, Dublin, Paris, Vienna, Barcelona, Reykjavik, Venice, Boston and New York are just some of the 185 destinations and more that are up for grabs in the special all-inclusive return airfare.

The sale runs from today until March 18. However, travel periods will vary depending on cabin and destination.

“We are constantly looking at opportunities to provide our customers attractive offers to enable them to experience our unparalleled services and network.

“We hope our customers from Malaysia avail themselves of this opportunity and, with spring in the air, plan their long-awaited holiday to London,” said Moran Birger, acting Head of Sales Asia Pacific and Middle East at British Airways.

British Airways, UK’s largest airline based on fleet size, is taking delivery of 72 new aircraft and is investing £6.5 billion (RM35 billion) over a period of five years to ensure customers have the best quality Wi-Fi, new interiors.

This year’s Matta Fair will take place from March 15 to March 17 at Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

The popular bi-annual travel fair is Malaysia’s biggest travel fair offering travellers the convenience of organising all their holiday needs including airlines, hotels, serviced apartments, car rental, air charter and much more.

This year’s travel fair will feature live indigenous cultural performances, live multi-national cultural performance and contests for buyers.