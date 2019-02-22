KL’s largest multi-storey sports complex to be completed second half of 2019

SkyWorld founder and group managing director Datuk Ng Thien Phing shows the eight-storey hostel plan to guests of honour at SkyWorld Property Gallery, Setapak during a site visit yesterday. — Picture courtesy of SkyWorld

PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — Sports fanatics, here’s one for you.

The SkyArena Sports Complex, Kuala Lumpur’s largest multi-level and multi-facilities sports complex, is set to be completed in the second half the year and construction is progressing well, developers SkyWorld announced.

When completed, the complex will feature over 20 state-of-the-art facilities which include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, diving pool and board, triple volume indoor rock climbing, Fifa-size football field with running track, 14,000 sqft fitness centre, squash courts, FIBA-size basketball court and many more.

Ahead of its opening, the SkyArena Sports Complex also picked up two prestigious Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) for Public Service Architecture and Public Service Development respectively.

The anticipated development was named Best Public Service Architecture in Malaysia with a five-star rating.

“This sports complex offers a unique blend of active recreation and community facilities such as sports medicine centre, childcare centre, cafeteria, hostel and more.

"I am sure our multi-racial community can benefit from this,” SkyWorld founder and group managing director Datuk Ng Thien Phing said at a site visit yesterday.

The 3,344 sq m Level 4 that houses 10 badminton courts and a Fifa size basketball court can also be turned into a banquet hall as it comes with a huge stage and a kitchen.

The site visit was attended by Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh and DBKL executive director (Socio-Economic Department) Datuk Ibrahim B Yusoff, and representatives from DBKL and the Federal Territories Ministry.

“I am convinced that SkyArena Sports Complex will become one of the best sports complexes in Kuala Lumpur and with this, I believe the community wellness and well-being will be improved,” said Shahruddin.

“I am excited and looking forward to seeing the completion of this iconic sports complex soon.”

The visit was led by Ng, SkyWorld deputy group managing director Datuk SK Lam and SkyWorld chief operating officer Lee Chee Seng.

The SkyArena Sports Complex will be the largest component of 11.3ha integrated development in Setapak’s SkyArena.

The 3.8ha sports complex also serves as a green lung for the ambitious project.