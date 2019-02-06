Air France brings new lie-flat beds, privacy screens and Clarins toiletries to skies

By next year, 15 of Air France's Airbus A330s will be reconfigured under the new design to feature 36 business seats, 21 premium economy seats and 167 economy seats. — Pictures courtesy of Air France

PARIS, Feb 6 — Air France has unveiled new cabins for long-haul flights that will include lie-flat beds and a self-serve bar in business class.

By next year, 15 of the company’s Airbus A330s will be reconfigured under the new design to feature 36 business seats, 21 premium economy seats and 167 economy seats.

Business class lie-flat bed.

Business class passengers will see the biggest upgrades, with new two-metre long lie-flat beds and sliding panels designed to provide extra privacy between seats.

They’ll also be privy to an open bar policy, with a fully stocked self-serve bar.

Self-serve bar in business class.

Both business and premium economy class passengers will also be greeted with new amenity kits filled with toiletries from Clarins and a glass of champagne.

Seats in both economy and premium economy cabins have also been widened slightly for more space between passengers.

The new service will be made available on flights from France to destinations like Accra, Ghana, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso and Houston, Texas this winter.

For the summer season, the service will expand to routes like Cotonou, Benin, Lagos, Nigeria, Niamey, Niger, Bengaluru and Delhi, India as well as Seattle, Chicago and Dallas. — AFP-Relaxnews