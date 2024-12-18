KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Sure, we all want to brag we just ate at a Michelin Bib Gourmand place like Pudu's Wong Mei Kee.

We all know their thick cut roast pork has a juicy texture topped with their crackling.

Fame comes with a price though.

One needs to be there before noon to start the process just to eat the roast pork when it comes out.

It starts from queuing up to order your meal and pay for it. You will then get a number tag for your order.

Find a table and wait till the roast pork emerges from the oven. And depending on how early you put in your order, you need to wait for at least one hour for that roast pork.

But what if I tell you that there's no need to wait so long for crunchy roast pork of roughly equal value. It ticks the same boxes. Crispy crackling. Juicy meat.

So do yourself a favour and try these other places:

Previously a stall, Zheng Kee Restaurant moved into a shoplot after the pandemic that offers comfortable seating. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Zheng Kee Restaurant

Everything is stellar.

Bring a big group to try everything as the poached chicken, char siu and double boiled soups will have you rolling out with satisfaction.

There's also crunchy poached chicken feet and tong sui to pack home too.

Their roast pork is soft and juicy, thanks to their method of pre-steaming it before it's roasted to achieve that crunchy crackling.

Expect to fork out around RM13 per 100 grams for the siew yoke.

No. 20, Jalan 17/42, Taman Kok Doh,

Off Jalan Kuching, KL.

Open: 10am to 3pm. Closed on Wednesday

The stall has been feeding many older folks from its location inside the Taman Selera Jalan Othman. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Gerai Makanan Kie Kee Chicken Rice & Porridge

Many know this old school place for its soy sauce chicken, a rarity in the Klang Valley.

Here's a secret, only regulars know... their roast pork is even more awesome.

One must come early by 10am to grab the roast pork. It sells out by 1pm to 2pm.

Here, the ratio of fat to meat is more palatable for many, especially for the older folks who patronise this stall.

Gerai Makanan Kie Kee's secret weapon is their roast pork, only known to their regulars. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The meat is juicy with just a layer of fat to give it a luscious bite. With its crown of crispy, golden crackling, one can happily eat a strip of roast pork for RM32.

Or just pack home their siew yoke rice for RM10, which is wrapped in brown oil paper, letting all the flavours of the meat be absorbed by each grain of rice.

Stall 41, Taman Selera Jalan Othman,

PJ Old Town, Petaling Jaya.

Open:9am to 3pm. Closed on Tuesday.

The shack is small but diners don't linger long or they prefer to do takeaways. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Hong Kong Taste Chicken Rice

This shack near Shaw Parade has a crowd of regulars who know to arrive by 10am plus to grab their roast pork, as by noon, it runs out.

Other eats include their poached chicken and roast chicken.

Here, their siew yoke features uneven layers of fat and meat but the crunchy skin has a light, fluffy texture.

They serve it with a sprinkle of fried garlic which I feel is really not needed so just ask for it to be omitted.

Hong Kong Taste Chicken Rice's crispy roast pork has a beautiful golden crackling with uneven layers of fat and meat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

And if you prefer a less salty bite, omit the soy sauce drizzle too.

Prices are kept reasonable here. A plate of siew yoke rice is RM8.50, while it's RM24 for one strip of roast pork.

30, Jalan Brunei Utara,

Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 9.30am to 3pm.

Closed on Sunday.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

