Phase Two delivery: Have fun with PJ's No. 81 Mochi's Mochi Moments Kit

You can get ready-made pandan mochi coated with peanuts from No. 81 Mochi. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — Thinking out of the box is often needed when you're faced with obstacles while doing business. That's how No. 81 Mochi — a stall selling mua chee in Petaling Street — pivoted their delivery model with the lockdown.

In an interview with New Straits Times, No. 81 Mochi explained that they opened at the popular tourist spot downtown about four years ago.

Run by Yoyo Lee's family, their recipe goes back to the 1970s where it was passed down from Yoyo's grandmother who got it from her parents.

Initially it was only made to be given to friends but became the backbone of their stall.

They also offer an unusual orange mochi paired with ground peanuts.

With the movement restrictions, operations were disrupted and they started doing takeaway and self pick-up from their Petaling Jaya home.

In July this year, Yoyo developed the Mochi Moments Kit (RM10). The kit allows you to "make" your own treat at home. You get the dough and toppings which you combine and hand cut yourself.

The fun part is hand cutting the mochi in small pieces and tossing it in the toasted peanuts or ground black sesame seeds. This replicates that visual you see when you buy at the stall... that hand cutting of the soft slightly sticky dough before it is rolled in peanuts.

If you want some fun, get their Mochi Moments Kit to make the dessert at home.

Besides the original flavour, they also have pandan and orange flavoured dough. These recipes were developed after many months since tweaking the flavours may comprise the consistency of the dough.

The pandan version has a light flavour while the orange has a hint of the fruit taste after you chew on the mochi a bit.

Unroll the soft dough on a plate or the box and sprinkle your choice of topping whether it's plain peanuts, plain sesame seeds or a mixture of both.

If you prefer not to be hands on, they also offer ready-made mochi where you pay RM5 for a box.

I had fun assembling my mochi and what I really liked was the fact it felt freshly made. The dough was softer than the ready-made versions too.

It's a good exercise to bond as a family too as one family member can pour out the peanuts or sesame seeds, while another cuts the dough to toss in it.

Cut the mochi into smaller pieces with a pair of scissors (left). Enjoy the mochi with the bamboo sticks that are given (right).

Even though they offer delivery, I did a self pick-up. What I really liked was how they prepare the dough just before you take it away, keeping it super fresh.

It's best if you consume everything the same day but for the Mochi Moments Kit, you can keep it till 12pm the next day. Just don't refrigerate it or else the texture will be compromised.

It's easy to place an order. You can just contact them via WhatsApp a day before to indicate what you want. The menu has codes for the various combinations so it is easier to identify. Just place the order by their cut-off time which is 3pm.

The ready-made mochi is packed in boxes with extra ground peanuts on the side.

They can arrange for delivery to your home if you like, provided you pay for the charges. If you wish, you can also arrange to pick up the mochi yourself.

No. 81 Mochi, Section 1, Petaling Jaya. You can WhatsApp +6012-781 8137 to place an order a day ahead before 3pm. Facebook:@no81mochi Instagram: @no81mochi