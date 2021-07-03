Cake in a can proves a hit in Japan (and on Twitter)

Cake in a can is proving a hit in Japan! ― Picture via Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 3 ― A Japanese cake-maker has invented the cake in a can. Sold in branches in Hokkaido and Tokyo, the dessert has been so successful that it is already out of stock. However, it will soon be available in a cake can vending machine, but only in Japan.

After the Belgian beer ice pop and cauliflower camembert from California, here comes another intriguing culinary curiosity to get foodies drooling. Instead of being served in slices or bowls, this cake comes packaged in a surprising format: a transparent can. The shortcake-style dessert's various layers of cream, sponge cake and strawberries are all visible though the can, which comes complete with a ring-pull lid. We owe this culinary creation to Gaku, which runs specialty parfait and risotto outlets in Hokkaido and Tokyo.

Impressed by this highly aesthetic invention, Twitter users immediately went wild on the web. The post marking the dessert's release has been liked about 20,000 times, and retweeted more than 11,000 times. And Twitter users aren't the only ones going wild for cake in a can. As soon as it was released, customers rushed to the store to sample the can ― or rather its contents ― available in flavours including strawberry, blueberry, citrus and tiramisu.

Vending machine coming soon

If you want to get your hands on this sweet treat, you'll have to go to the Parfaiteria Bel store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, where it will cost you ¥900 (RM33.75), or about US$8. Fortunately for foodies, the store is open until 2 am. Very soon, the outlet in Sapporo, capital of Hokkaido island, will start selling the cake cans in a vending machine in front of the store. ― ETX Studio