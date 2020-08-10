RMCO food delivery: Skip the queue and get Klang's Restaurant Boston Baru's signature clams delivered to your doorstep

Deep fried battered mantis prawns go well with a creamy sauce dotted with corn niblets — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KLANG, Aug 10 — I've been curious about Restaurant Boston Baru's food for some time but the long queues have been a major deterrent.

From what I read, the lines start even before the place opens in the evening so I was happy to discover they appointed Win Grocer as their sole agent to take care of their deliveries on June 16.

A friend tried their delivery service and was happy with it. Win Grocer delivers to a wide area within the Klang Valley including Selayang. Even Rawang is covered under their delivery area. Currently, they have a promotion featuring a RM10 delivery charge.

As the restaurant is only open from 5pm onwards, Win Grocer does fruits and vegetables delivery from 9am to 2pm. The delivery time for Restaurant Boston Baru is from 5pm to 11pm, making it good for even supper at home.

It's pretty simple to order. Just WhatsApp them and they'll give you the order form for you to fill up. You can select what time you wish to get your food.

Once you return the form, they will contact you to do the online bank transfer. If you want dinner or supper for that day, the order can be placed on the same day before 5pm.

It's all about the clams at Restaurant Boston Baru in Klang

They have sets if you prefer. They mainly feature their prawns with Nestum, vegetables, fried noodles and even dessert. You get more freedom by choosing from the à la carte items.

There's a choice of a small portion that is good for one to two persons or a large portion that can feed about five to six persons.

High on the list of must-eats here is the steamed lala. A small portion is RM21. You get juicy Manila clams that are cooked in a broth laced with rice wine.

There's lots of chopped chillies and sliced fresh ginger adding a spiciness to the dish.

The 'kam heong lala' packs a spicy, fragrant punch

If you prefer a more robust tasting clam dish, they also do a kam heong version. The sauce is packed with flavour from the dried prawns and chillies, making it a nice combination with the clams. This is also available for RM21 for the small portion.

There are a few mantis prawn dishes with various sauces. You can choose from the jagung or corn, Nestum coated, kung pao sauce or even a salad version.

I was recommended the corn version. Essentially it's a cream sauce that has corn niblets which gives it a nice sweetish edge that contrasts very well with the fragrant curry leaves.

As the sauce is packed separately, you can adjust how much you prefer with each piece of the deep fried mantis prawns (left). The fried 'kway teow' is tasty (right)

As the mantis prawns are deshelled, battered and deep fried, they pack it separately so it won't get soggy. It's a good move as they remain crispy despite the long journey. I could also adjust how much sauce I liked to pair with each piece of prawn. A small portion of the mantis prawns is RM23.

I wanted to get the other popular item namely the Nestum big prawns but it was sold out. Since I had paid for it already, Win Grocer refunded me my money the next day. As the order is only confirmed with the restaurant when it is opened for business, if the item is unavailable, they will inform you.

Other seafood items on the menu include prawns, sotong, fish, and stingray that is prepared fried or steamed. There are also meat dishes, beancurd, noodles and desserts too. On Fridays and Saturdays, they also have yam cake.

Hokkien mee is served with lots of dark soy sauce, fried lard pieces and pork slices (left). Packaging is pretty basic with the noodles as they are just wrapped in plastic sheets while the clams are placed in a box (right)

For the noodles, I tried two types. The fried kway teow was a huge portion at RM12. Even though it was cool by the time it reached me, it was tasty. I heated up leftovers the next day and it was still delicious.

They also offer Hokkien mee which I ordered for RM10. I wasn't a fan as it needed more fried lard crisps to give it more flavour. There are also bak ki mee and fried tapioca noodles on the menu.

Restaurant Boston Baru, Jalan Kapar, Kawasan 18, Klang. For delivery, you can WhatsApp Win Grocer at 012-9911990 or 014-9458910. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wingrocer