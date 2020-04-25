Covid-19: When your friend sends you nutty, chocolatey brownies... ask for the recipe!

Fudgy, nutty brownies make for the best care package! – Pictures by CK Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — When we were stranded in Auckland, there were many moments of anxiety and uncertainty.

It would have been a perfect opportunity for stress eating except at one point, we didn’t even have a roof over our heads. Devouring an entire bag of chips didn’t seem a priority then.

All’s well that ends well, and eventually we found ourselves on a flight home to begin the requisite 14-day quarantine for all returning Malaysians.

An unexpected consequence of being stranded and later entering quarantine was discovering how many friends we had who cared deeply about our well-being and safety. It was touching and very humbling.

Now that we were back in KL and sequestered at one of the city centre hotels for the quarantine, friends began doing what Malaysians do best: making sure their loved ones are fully plied with food.

We started receiving various care packages, arriving in cardboard boxes and reusable shopping bags made from cloth. All our friends care about the environment, apparently.

Also, they sent so much stuff that plastic bags wouldn’t have withstood the weight!

Bags of Milo 3-in-1 sachets and containers of pure Milo, you know, for the kaw kaw effect. Round tins of assorted butter cookies and Apollo chocolate wafers I had not seen since my school days. Maggi instant cup noodles. Cartons of pasteurised milk. Freshly cut fruits.

How moved were we. How well stocked, too.

One friend even ordered pizza for us one evening. It arrived cold, as the quarantine officers had to inspect all incoming deliveries and only then send them up during an allotted time to conserve precious personal protective equipment (PPE) resources.

Even then, every slice of Hawaiian chicken pizza tasted better than it ever had before. (May my Italian friends forgive me for my blasphemy.)

Since then, as of April 12, the authorities have declared that no food deliveries will be allowed for quarantine guests, for food safety reasons. (Personal goods and pre-packaged foods are exempt from this rule apparently, though still subject to the quarantine officers’ inspection.)

Fortunately a little care package of homemade brownies arrived before that new rule was announced.

Fudgy, nutty and above all, oh so very chocolatey, these are the brownies of our most scrumptious dreams.

Naturally we asked our friend for the recipe. The moment we are released from quarantine, it’s the first thing we make at home.

To celebrate and to cherish all the little ways our incredible friends make our lives better.

CARE PACKAGE BROWNIES

This recipe comes from my friend Anthony Bong who, I’m embarrassed to admit, utterly surprised me with these rich homemade brownies.

Who knew he was such a talented baker? Our friends never cease to amaze us. And we’re very grateful for that.

These brownies are a bit sweet, as even Anthony would attest. He’s currently trying to tweak the recipe further to make it less sweet but I’m not convinced it’s necessary.

Remember that sugar also melts while the brownies bake; you won’t get the soft, gooey centre you crave in a really decadent brownie otherwise.

The choice of nuts here are entirely up to you: almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts or even a mix. It’s all good.

If the amount of flour in this recipe seems minuscule compared to your usual baking recipes, it’s entirely intentional. We’re not going for a cake-like texture here but the seductive fudginess that makes a brownie a brownie.

Resist the urge to add more flour. Seriously.

My only addition to Anthony’s recipe would be a pinch of salt, which I find elevates both the chocolate flavours and cuts the sweetness of the brownies. But if you do have a sweet tooth, like many do, just omit the salt.

Ingredients

125gm unsalted butter

100gm dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

100gm caster sugar

2 eggs

25gm nuts

30gm all-purpose flour

40gm unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking powder

A pinch of salt (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Combine the butter and chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Melt in 15 second increments until smooth.

Creamy, unsalted butter

Dark chocolate is the way to go

Add the sugar, whisking thoroughly till the sugar is completely integrated with the warm mixture.

Add eggs and continue whisking till well combined. Next stir in the nuts, making sure these are evenly distributed.

Melted chocolate and butter (left); use your favourite nuts in this recipe (right)

Pour in the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Mix thoroughly until there are no more streaks of white flour; it should be a thick, dark brown batter at this point.

It always helps to sift your flour to prevent lumps in your batter

Pour batter into a non-stick aluminium pan (for example a rectangular 9×13 inch pan, though a square pan would work too). The thickness of your brownies will vary depending on the volume of the pan.

Spread the batter evenly and place the pan into the preheated oven. Bake for about 20-25 minutes.

At the 20-minute mark, use a toothpick and stick it into the centre of the brownie. Pull it out.

Combining the dry ingredients with the wet batter

If there is still wet batter on the toothpick, let it bake for another 5 minutes. If you see some crumbs on the toothpick and it’s not wet, then the brownies are done.

Remove from the oven and set aside to cool completely before cutting the baked brownie into squares. Enjoy with a glass of cold milk.

For a complete list of ‘Weekend Kitchen’ stories and recipes, visit https://lifeforbeginners.com/weekend-kitchen/ .