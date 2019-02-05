San Francisco dominates list of oldest-running Chinese restaurants in the US

Sam Wo opened in 1906 by three immigrant siblings, and became a favourite for its late-night 3am meal offerings. — Picture from Instagram/samworestaurant

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 5 — With a 113-year heritage of serving local San Franciscans, Sam Wo restaurant was honoured recently for being one of the longest-running Chinese restaurants in the US.

Hosted by celebrity TV chef Martin Yann, “The Legacy Awards” organised by the Chinese Restaurant Foundation, shone the spotlight on the top 100 longest-operating Chinese restaurants across the US.

Sam Wo opened in 1906 by three immigrant siblings, and became a favourite for its late-night 3am meal offerings of barbecue pork rice noodle rolls and porridge (known as jook). Today, the restaurant remains a local institution.

But one of its biggest claims to fame is the restaurant's legendary server Edsel Ford Fong, who became known as “the rudest waiter in the world.”

With 36 addresses, San Francisco dominates the ranking of top 100 long-running Chinese restaurants.

Other honourees include the Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte, Montana (105 years old) which serves Chinese-American cuisine, and China Town Restaurant in San Francisco, which serves dim sum and Peking duck and fetes its 100th anniversary this year.

For the full list of honorees, visit http://news.chinesemenu.com/thelegacyaward/CRFCN/. — Relaxnews

