Perodua’s new SUV slated for launch March 3

RAWANG, Feb 24 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) is set to launch its long-awaited compact sport utility vehicle (SUV), which is currently known internally under the code name D55L, on March 3, 2021.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the digital premiere will be live-streamed on social media platforms, with links to microsites for an interactive experience and to give viewers access to more information.

He said the D55L is positioned to expand Perodua’s market coverage with its competitive features and pricing.

“Guided by the Perodua Smart Build principles, we believe our D55L is the SUV best fit for Malaysians.

“In terms of competitiveness and value for money, this D55L is far better than our previous models, and it is priced cheaper than in some other countries,” he said during a question and answer session after the exclusive media preview and test drive of the model, which was organised by the company.

The session was held in accordance with strict standard operating procedures and safety guidelines at the Perodua headquarters here on Monday.

Zainal highlighted that the D55L is Perodua’s first turbocharged vehicle, in line with the global downsized forced-induction trend, and the first Perodua to use the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), enabling a fuel efficiency of 18.9 kilometres (km) per litre (L).

“It is Perodua’s fifth energy efficient vehicle (EEV) model, it has a 1.0L turbo engine but its performance is similar to 1.5L with high fuel efficiency.

“Small engines does not necessarily mean not good or underpowered,” he added.

Based on Japan’s Daihatsu Rocky/Toyota Raize, the D55L promises to be the most advanced Perodua model to-date, equipped with advance safety technology (Perodua Smart Drive Assist), comprising advanced safety assist, driving assist, parking assist and headlamp assist.

Built using the newly developed suspension and underbody known as the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, Perodua said the D55L has a lighter and stronger body, enhanced collision safety, improved noise and vibration performance, and high adaptability for future technology.

Its state-of-the-art safety technology kit is one of its biggest highlights, with the autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping control (LKC) system being the standard offering for its entire range.

The LKC feature is useful in case the driver’s attention lapses due to microsleep, carelessness, tiredness or if the driver is illegally using the phone while driving.

The D55L also has high ground clearance, giving the driver a better view, and is also spacious enough for young families, with a luggage capacity of 369L — the biggest in its class.

In terms of powertrain, the turbocharged D55L’s responsiveness and torque performance reflected its efficient power-to-weight ratio, which could be due to its new dual-mode CVT.

The Perodua D55L will be available in three variants — X, H and AV, and has been opened for booking since Feb 19. — Bernama