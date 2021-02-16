Proton is launching Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora special editions for 2021 on Thursday (VIDEO)

The new cars will be unveiled via a Facebook live stream at 11am on February 18. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 16 — Proton is launching four special edition models of its current Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora this coming Thursday, February 18, 2021. From the teasers, the new cars appear to feature a black paintjob similar to the Proton Saga 35th anniversary model that was revealed in July last year.

Since we are still in the middle of the pandemic, the new cars will be unveiled via a Facebook live stream at 11am on February 18. You can expect Proton to reveal the pricing and availability details during the live stream event.

At the moment, we can confirm that Proton is releasing the Persona and Exora Black Editions. Like the name suggests, it gets a black exterior along with some styling updates. We don’t expect any major surprises under the hood and the cars will likely retain the same engine and transmission that’s currently offered.

What’s interesting is that Proton is also introducing R3 Limited Editions for the Saga and Iriz. This was spotted by Paultan on the registration of interest page.

Based on spy shots of the new cars, the R3 Saga and Iriz also feature an all-black exterior with yellow highlights on the grill and side mirrors. Since it carries the badge of Proton’s motorsports arm, the R3 editions should provide more than just a cosmetic update. While the engines and transmission are most likely retained from the current version, Proton might offer chassis and suspension upgrades for the limited edition units.

The recently released Saga Anniversary Edition also came with a similar black and yellow colour scheme and only 1,100 units were produced. However, you’ll have to top up RM2,035 to get the extra skirting, door visors, hood and trunk lid insulators and boot tray.

All shall be revealed this coming Thursday and we expect Proton to accept online bookings for all four models. — SoyaCincau