Toyota Capital Malaysia introduces world’s first Islamic-based car subscription programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Toyota Capital Malaysia has introduced Kinto One, the world’s first Islamic-based car subscription programme, offering the public a new medium to own and drive a car without all the hassles associated with the traditionally popular hire-purchase facility.

Its president, Thomas Chai, said Kinto One is the result of a strategic partnership between Toyota Capital Malaysia and UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd, and is a distinctly curated response to the new generation lifestyle seeking for mobility.

“It is about the shift of consumer behaviour from car ownership to car usership. It is about Toyota’s vision of ‘Mobility for All’,” he said in a statement today.

Kinto One offers an all-inclusive, fixed monthly payment car subscription plan, where the fixed monthly subscription covers vehicle registration, annual comprehensive insurance and road tax, as well as periodic and preventive maintenance.

The subscription period comes in either two or three years, and once completed, the customer can just simply return the car to Toyota Malaysia.

UMW Toyota Motor president Ravindran Kurusamy said Kinto One aimed to cater to the newer generation of car owners seeking for freedom and mobility through its all-inclusive fixed monthly subscription plan.

Kinto One was established by Toyota Motors Corporation and has been introduced in many parts of the world, from Northern to Southern America as well as major Asian countries, and has a very big presence in the European countries.

The programme is officially available to the Malaysian public starting today and is exclusively available online at www.kinto-my.com.

Current models available include Toyota Vios, Yaris, Corolla, Innova, Fortuner and Camry, with many more models coming soon, including Lexus cars. — Bernama